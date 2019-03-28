Breaking News

Chapleau Garage Fire damages Bell Cables disrupting service

Wawa-news received the following communication from Bell Canada regarding yesterday’s garage fire in Chapleau:

“Yesterday’s garage fire on Queen Street also damaged Bell cables, disrupting service for approximately 500 customers in the area. Our on-site technicians determined the cables need to be replaced and a repair crew from Sault Ste. Marie will be starting work today to restore service as quickly as possible.”

