Wawa-news received the following communication from Bell Canada regarding yesterday’s garage fire in Chapleau:
“Yesterday’s garage fire on Queen Street also damaged Bell cables, disrupting service for approximately 500 customers in the area. Our on-site technicians determined the cables need to be replaced and a repair crew from Sault Ste. Marie will be starting work today to restore service as quickly as possible.”
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Chapleau Garage Fire damages Bell Cables disrupting service - March 28, 2019
- Traffic Delays today at Wawa Goose Intersection - March 28, 2019
- Wawa Bantam Travellers to hold Bake Sale for Castonguay Family - March 28, 2019