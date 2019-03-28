SE OPP Chapleau – Bell Phone Service Disruption & Emergency Services

On March 27, 2019, the Chapleau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Queen Street in Chapleau, Ontario. As a result of the fire, nearby Bell phone lines sustained significant damage causing approximately 500 residents to be without home phone service, including 911. The Chapleau Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is currently without phone service due to this disruption.

Bell Canada has crews working to repair the damage, however they anticipate that it could take 2-3 days to restore phone service to all those who are affected. In the meantime, there will be staff stationed at the Chapleau Civic Centre around the clock for those who require the assistance of emergency services.

Personnel at the Chapleau Civic Centre can also be reached at (705) 864-0830. Residents unaffected by the phone outage may continue using regular 911 services.