Highway Projects Across Northeastern Ontario

The Ontario government is putting people first by investing $1.3 billion to rebuild and restore 123 highway projects across the province. These projects will create jobs for Ontario’s construction industry and keep our highways safe and reliable so that Ontario has a transportation network that encourages job creation, investment and trade in every region across the province.

Northeastern Region

Ontario is investing $291 million to rebuild and restore 32 highway projects in Northeastern Ontario.

Northeastern Region Highway Type Description *11 REHAB Crooked Creek Bridge, south of Kenogami Lake *11 REHAB West Junction Hwy 101 northerly, Nellie Lake southerly *11 REHAB East of Hwy 631 to Hwy 663, Calstock *11 REHAB Meloche Creek culvert, south of Ramore 11 REHAB Montreal River Bridge at Latchford, phase 2 11 REHAB North Junction Hwy 17/11b northerly, North Bay 11 REHAB Fraserburg Rd./Muskoka Rd. 14, Muskoka Rd. 117 interchange, Beaver Creek, Bullens Creek, Siding Lake, Severn River to Huntsville *11, 581 REHAB East Lilly Creek Bridge and culvert, west and north of Moonbeam *11 / 583 REHAB Culverts, north and west of Hearst 17 REHAB Hwy 69 interchange westerly, Sudbury 17 REHAB Hwy 631 easterly, White River 17B REHAB Bar River Rd. to Sault Ste. Marie southeast limits *17 / 538 REHAB CPR subway and Lauzon Creek, east of Blind River 35 REHAB Gull River bridges, Miners Bay and Black Creek culverts, Moore Falls 64 REHAB North of Hwy 539 to Hwy 11, Marten River southerly 65 REHAB Blanche River Bridge, west of Ontario/Quebec boundary 94 REHAB Hwy 654 westerly, south CNR overhead, Hwy 94/CNR underpass, Burford Creek, Callander 129 REHAB South of Hwy 667 southerly, south of Chapleau 400 REHAB North of Hwy 141 interchange northerly, south of Parry Sound 540 / 542 REHAB Indian Point Bridge, Manitou River Bridge, Manitoulin Island 546 REHAB Marshall’s Creek culvert and White River tributary culvert, north of Iron Bridge 547 REHAB Hawk Creek and McVeigh Creek bridges, east of Wawa *548 REHAB St Joseph Island Skyway, St Joseph Island 550 / 565 REHAB Sault Ste. Marie westerly to Gros Cap *556 REHAB Structures at Ranger Lake 569 REHAB Blanche River Bridge at Hilliardton *572 REHAB Pike River Bridge, north of Holtyre 577 REHAB Driftwood River bridges, north of Shillington *631 REHAB Negagamisis Narrows Bridge, west Beaton River Bridge and Shekak River Bridge, Hornepayne Creek culvert, north and south of Hornepayne *637 REHAB Nobel St. westerly, Killarney 663 REHAB Hwy 11 northerly to Calstock, Calstock 7300 REHAB Sagamok Access Rd., south of Massey

Note: Project timing is subject to change based on funding, planning, design, environmental approval, property acquisition and construction requirements.

*These projects have been advertised or awarded as of March 14, 2019.