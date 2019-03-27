Highway Projects Across Northeastern Ontario

The Ontario government is putting people first by investing $1.3 billion to rebuild and restore 123 highway projects across the province. These projects will create jobs for Ontario’s construction industry and keep our highways safe and reliable so that Ontario has a transportation network that encourages job creation, investment and trade in every region across the province.
Northeastern Region
Ontario is investing $291 million to rebuild and restore 32 highway projects in Northeastern Ontario.
|Northeastern Region
|Highway
|Type
|Description
|*11
|REHAB
|Crooked Creek Bridge, south of Kenogami Lake
|*11
|REHAB
|West Junction Hwy 101 northerly, Nellie Lake southerly
|*11
|REHAB
|East of Hwy 631 to Hwy 663, Calstock
|*11
|REHAB
|Meloche Creek culvert, south of Ramore
|11
|REHAB
|Montreal River Bridge at Latchford, phase 2
|11
|REHAB
|North Junction Hwy 17/11b northerly, North Bay
|11
|REHAB
|Fraserburg Rd./Muskoka Rd. 14, Muskoka Rd. 117 interchange, Beaver Creek, Bullens Creek, Siding Lake, Severn River to Huntsville
|*11, 581
|REHAB
|East Lilly Creek Bridge and culvert, west and north of Moonbeam
|*11 / 583
|REHAB
|Culverts, north and west of Hearst
|17
|REHAB
|Hwy 69 interchange westerly, Sudbury
|17
|REHAB
|Hwy 631 easterly, White River
|17B
|REHAB
|Bar River Rd. to Sault Ste. Marie southeast limits
|*17 / 538
|REHAB
|CPR subway and Lauzon Creek, east of Blind River
|35
|REHAB
|Gull River bridges, Miners Bay and Black Creek culverts, Moore Falls
|64
|REHAB
|North of Hwy 539 to Hwy 11, Marten River southerly
|65
|REHAB
|Blanche River Bridge, west of Ontario/Quebec boundary
|94
|REHAB
|Hwy 654 westerly, south CNR overhead, Hwy 94/CNR underpass, Burford Creek, Callander
|129
|REHAB
|South of Hwy 667 southerly, south of Chapleau
|400
|REHAB
|North of Hwy 141 interchange northerly, south of Parry Sound
|540 / 542
|REHAB
|Indian Point Bridge, Manitou River Bridge, Manitoulin Island
|546
|REHAB
|Marshall’s Creek culvert and White River tributary culvert, north of Iron Bridge
|547
|REHAB
|Hawk Creek and McVeigh Creek bridges, east of Wawa
|*548
|REHAB
|St Joseph Island Skyway, St Joseph Island
|550 / 565
|REHAB
|Sault Ste. Marie westerly to Gros Cap
|*556
|REHAB
|Structures at Ranger Lake
|569
|REHAB
|Blanche River Bridge at Hilliardton
|*572
|REHAB
|Pike River Bridge, north of Holtyre
|577
|REHAB
|Driftwood River bridges, north of Shillington
|*631
|REHAB
|Negagamisis Narrows Bridge, west Beaton River Bridge and Shekak River Bridge, Hornepayne Creek culvert, north and south of Hornepayne
|*637
|REHAB
|Nobel St. westerly, Killarney
|663
|REHAB
|Hwy 11 northerly to Calstock, Calstock
|7300
|REHAB
|Sagamok Access Rd., south of Massey
Note: Project timing is subject to change based on funding, planning, design, environmental approval, property acquisition and construction requirements.
*These projects have been advertised or awarded as of March 14, 2019.
