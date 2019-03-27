Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 26

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at

11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern, please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Mon. Apr. 01 U.C.W. at 7 p.m – Our guest speaker is Cathy Cannon who will speak about the Imagination Library. ALL are welcome

Thurs. Apr. 11 Worship Committee – 2 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 13 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 19 Good Friday Morning Worship – 11 a.m.

The Congregation of St. Paul’s have been invited to join us

Loving God, we continue our Lenten journey, seeking truth and wisdom for the days ahead.