Wawa male charged with assault with a weapon

On March 23, 2019, at approximately 3:10 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a physical altercation that had taken place at a residence on Mission Road in Wawa, Ontario.

The victim revealed that he had sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspect with a knife. As a result of the investigation, Ronald SCOTT, a 51-year-old male from Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Criminal Harassment, contrary to section 264(1) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1).

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, for a bail hearing on March 25, 2019.