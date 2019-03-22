Mixed Curling Standings – March 22

The Regular Season has been completed. The Quarter Finals begin March 28th. Good luck to all teams.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|13
|15
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|10
|15
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|10
|15
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|4
|8
|15
|SPENCER, Diane
|5
|7
|15
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise
|6
|5
|13
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|6
|5
|15
|HALL, Dave
|8
|4
|14
|BOYD, Katherine
|8
|4
|15
|QUARTER FINALS – Thursday – March 28, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Terris
|Buckel
|McCoy
|Leschishin
|Spencer
|Hoffmann
|Klockars
|Winner Hall Vs Boyd
