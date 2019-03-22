Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – March 22

The Regular Season has been completed. The Quarter Finals begin March 28th. Good luck to all teams.

 

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 13 15
BUCKELL, Chris 2 10 15
McCOY, Joe 2 10 15
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 8 15
SPENCER, Diane 5 7 15
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lise 6 5 13
HOFFMANN, Jim 6 5 15
HALL, Dave 8 4 14
BOYD, Katherine 8 4 15
QUARTER FINALS – Thursday – March 28, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Terris Buckel McCoy Leschishin
Spencer Hoffmann Klockars Winner Hall Vs Boyd

