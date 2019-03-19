Men’s Curling Standings – March 19

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|12
|17
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|12
|17
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|10
|16
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|4
|9
|17
|ECOLE ST. JOSEPH
|5
|8
|17
|MOORE, Bruce
|6
|7
|17
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|7
|5
|17
|DERESKI, Louis
|8
|4
|16
|GAMES SCHEDULE – March 25, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Terris
|Leschishin
|Moore
|McCoy
|Fahrer
|Mitrikas
|Dereski
|ESC
|Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris
