Men’s Curling Standings – March 19

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 12 17
McCOY, Joe 1 12 17
TERRIS, Tom 2 10 16
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 9 17
ECOLE ST. JOSEPH 5 8 17
MOORE, Bruce 6 7 17
MITRIKAS, Eric 7 5 17
DERESKI, Louis 8 4 16
GAMES SCHEDULE – March 25, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Terris Leschishin Moore McCoy
Fahrer Mitrikas Dereski ESC
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris

