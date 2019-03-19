Tuesday Morning News – March 19

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Flurries beginning late this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

News Tidbits – The Norgoma will be moved at the expected cost of $50,000 by April 15th. The St. Mary’s River Marine Heritage Centre will be expected to pay, despite their explaining to SSM Council that they do not have the funds to do so. This may force the organization into bankruptcy.

The Norgoma has employed summer students and ran community partnered events during the summer season without financial support from the city over the past several years. The Norgoma has been an attraction for 37 years.

The proposed site is by Algoma Steel, and is not accessible to the public.