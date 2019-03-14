Spring Thaw makes a mess!

Yesterday, many people could be seen frantically pulling snow off of their roofs in anticipation of the 20 – 30 centimeters of rain that was forecasted to hit Wawa and the area today. The rain did fall overnight and today, and it was quite heavy at times. Today, driveways were the focus for residents as many dug drainways to bring the water to the street. Our department of infrastructure employees spent the day grading, scooping, blowing the wet, slushy snow into trucks and off the the ‘snow dump’. I have no idea how many trucks dumped today but it must have been in the hundreds!

The forecast is for warm temperatures to continue overnight, and not drop until tomorrow evening.