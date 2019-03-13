Not your imagination – Facebook is down for many users

No, it isn’t your imagination nor your device. Facebook and some of the associated apps have been experiencing difficulties since about 3 p.m.
According to downdetector.com, Facebook has had problems since noon.
Enjoy your evening off of Facebook, it is sure to be back tomorrow.
