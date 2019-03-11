Monday Morning News – March 11

Weather – A few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to the Wawa Travellers in the Tournament of Champions – they bring home the silver!