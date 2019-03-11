Weather – A few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.
News Tidbits – Congratulations to the Wawa Travellers in the Tournament of Champions – they bring home the silver!
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Search Continues for Missing Couple and Helicopter – UPDATE Helicopter Found - March 11, 2019
- Monday Morning News – March 11 - March 11, 2019
- Spring Forward! - March 9, 2019