Snow and possible freezing rain today from St. Joseph Island to Montreal River

5:20 AM EDT Sunday 10 March 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Snowfall totals of near 10 cm by late today. Brief freezing rain possible this morning.
Snow associated with a Colorado Low is falling over Northeastern Ontario and will persist through the day today. Snow may briefly mix with ice pellets or freezing rain this morning.
Total accumulations near 10 cm are possible. Snow is expected to become lighter by this evening, but will continue through Monday. Additional accumulations of up to 5 cm are possible by Monday afternoon.
Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
