SAARINEN, Janice Sue

Peacefully at Algoma Residential Community Hospice with her sister by her side on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Saarinen. Loving sister of Gail Greeley (late Stan). Janice leaves behind many dear friends and relatives in Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. She retired after working 30 years at Algoma Ore.

Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at ARCH.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street E. 705 759 2522) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1 pm. Rev. Faye Stevens officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, Ontario at a later date.

Memorial contributions (payable by cheque) to the Cancer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.