Happenings From Wawa First United – February 27

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at
11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs.  Feb.    28     World Day of Prayer – 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Anglican Church. The women of Slovenia have prepared the Service. The Theme is :- “ Come, Everything is Ready” Everyone Is Welcome
Sun.    Mar.    03    ANNUAL MEETING Following Morning Worship. All  Members & Adherents are encouraged to attend & discuss the Annual Report,  voice your concerns  & offer your ideas.
Mon.    Mar.    04    U.C.W. – 7p.m. Father Michael is our Guest Speaker He has a visual presentation about the Orphanage in Ghana to which he sends much of the left over clothing from our Thrift Shops. EVERYONE IS WELCOME
Wed.   Mar.   06     Ash Wednesday- 1st day of Lent
                                  Worship Committee –  2 p.m
