Happenings From Wawa First United – February 27

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at
11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs. Feb. 28 World Day of Prayer – 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Anglican Church. The women of Slovenia have prepared the Service. The Theme is :- “ Come, Everything is Ready” Everyone Is Welcome
Sun. Mar. 03 ANNUAL MEETING Following Morning Worship. All Members & Adherents are encouraged to attend & discuss the Annual Report, voice your concerns & offer your ideas.
Mon. Mar. 04 U.C.W. – 7p.m. Father Michael is our Guest Speaker He has a visual presentation about the Orphanage in Ghana to which he sends much of the left over clothing from our Thrift Shops. EVERYONE IS WELCOME
Wed. Mar. 06 Ash Wednesday- 1st day of Lent
Worship Committee – 2 p.m
Trust in God! Our trust is well founded
