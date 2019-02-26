Breaking News

Men’s Curling League Standings – February 26

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 12 15
McCOY, Joe 2 10 15
TERRIS, Tom 3 9 14
ECOLE ST. JOSEPH 4 8 15
LESCHISHIN, Mark 5 7 15
MITRIKAS, Eric 6 5 15
MOORE, Bruce 6 5 15
DERESKI, Louis 8 3 14
GAMES SCHEDULE – March 4, 2019
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
ESC Terris Fahrer McCoy
Leschishin Moore Moore Mitrikas
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris

