Men’s Curling League Standings – February 26

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|12
|15
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|10
|15
|TERRIS, Tom
|3
|9
|14
|ECOLE ST. JOSEPH
|4
|8
|15
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|5
|7
|15
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|6
|5
|15
|MOORE, Bruce
|6
|5
|15
|DERESKI, Louis
|8
|3
|14
|GAMES SCHEDULE – March 4, 2019
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|ESC
|Terris
|Fahrer
|McCoy
|Leschishin
|Moore
|Moore
|Mitrikas
|Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Spencer Terris
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Renewed, connected and sustainable health care system will reduce hallway health care by focusing resources on patient needs - February 26, 2019
- Wawa Rotary Club – Money Talks - February 26, 2019
- World Day of Prayer 2019 – “Come – Everything is Ready!” - February 26, 2019