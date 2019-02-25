Breaking News

Winter storm warning continues

3:13 AM EST Monday 25 February 2019
Winter storm warning in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville

Major winter storm continues early this morning.

Snowfall will continue this morning with an additional 2 to 4 cm possible. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are likely by later this morning.

In addition, northwesterly wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are expected to continue this morning resulting in low visibility in blowing snow.

Conditions will improve this morning as winds diminish and snow tapers to scattered flurries.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

 

Ross Romano

MPP Ross Romano, MPP (Sault Ste. Marie)
Member, Standing Committee on Justice Policy
Party
