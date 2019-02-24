Hwy 17 CLOSED (Wawa to White River)

Hwy 17 is now closed from Wawa to White River due to poor weather conditions. This also means that residents from Dubreuilville cannot travel to Wawa or White River.

Editor’s Note – it is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act to drive on a closed highway. The total payable fine for driving on a closed highway is $110 and upon conviction, three demerit points will be added to your driving record. Also, some insurance companies may not cover you if you are involved in a collision while travelling on a closed highway.