SE OPP Detachment Statistics for January

During the month of January 2019, the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to approximately 500 calls for service. Some of those calls included the following:

seven violence-related incidents;

14 property related occurrences;

39 motor vehicle collisions;

one impaired by alcohol incident; and

two warn range suspensions.

Officers have also patrolled our communities and highways to ensure road safety and conducted traffic enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachment area.

The OPP would like to remind the public that when travelling on Ontario roads to please leave yourself plenty of time, drive carefully and arrive at your destination safely.

Editor’s Note – these statistics are for the Superior East OPP Detachment which includes the communities of Wawa, Hawk Junction, Dubreuilville, White River and Hornepayne.