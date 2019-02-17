En-tom-ica

Entomica from Sault Ste. Marie is the feature event for this year’s Wawa Winter Carnival. Since 2014, Entomica has allowed people to meet and experience a variety of insects. If you like you can have Millie walk up your arm, or perhaps a walking stick. It is an experience that you shouldn’t miss.
Entomica will be at the MMCC again today.
