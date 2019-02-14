Just taking a stroll!

When I first saw this pair, I thought the horse was pulling the skidoo, one of those memes you see on the internet. As I drove closer, it became clear the they were side by side. My next thought was that Kinzy, had gotten loose and Carol-Anne had gone out to find him and were now on their way home. That could not be further from the truth.

In fact, Kinzy and his two companions are being accustomed to the sound, smell and sight of snowmobiles, by walking along side as Carol-Anne drives. This is a very important thing to do here.

Additionally Kinzy is learning to work in harness. Carol-Anne has been working with him, and just started last week with a dog sled.

She sent me video of Kinzy in harness simply dragging a small board, while she walked behind and to the side. This lets him get used to the noises of the board scraping on the ice behind him and the feel of the harness on his body.

One of the other video clips that she sent me was of “liberty driving”. Kenzy is in harness but not with anything behind him, walking down a trail, and Carol-Anne is behind, about 20 feet behind saying commands. It was fascinating to hear her ask Kinzy to walk, and to whoa. The very best was when he stopped, and then slowly turned his head, waiting for the next direction. It was amazing to see just how calm and relaxed he was.

If you are out driving and see a rider on horseback, leading their horse, or a horse working in harness remember that the Ontario Highway Traffic Act has legislation regarding horse encounters. “Every person having the control or charge of a motor vehicle or motor assisted bicycle on a highway, when approaching a horse or other animal that is drawing a vehicle or being driven, led or ridden, shall operate, manage and control the motor vehicle or motor assisted bicycle so as to exercise every reasonable precaution to prevent the frightening of the horse or other animal and to ensure the safety and protection of any person driving, leading or riding upon the horse or other animal or being in any vehicle drawn by the horse or other animal. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.8, s. 167.”