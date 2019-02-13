Between the Covers – February 13

NEW BOOKS –on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “The Dakota Winters” by Tom Barbash, “The First Lady” by James Patterson & Brendan Dubois, “Circe” by Madeline Miller and “Good Riddance” by Elinor Lipman.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY ARE; “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly, “Day Into Night” by Dave Hugelschaffer, “The Impossible Dead” by Ian Rankin and this week’s feature is “The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules” by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg. (from book jacket): 79-year-old Martha Anderson dreams of escaping her care home and robbing a bank. She has no intention of spending the rest of her days in an armchair and is determined to fund her way to a much more exciting life-style. Along with her four oldest friends – otherwise known as the League of Pensioners – Martha decides to rebel against all of the rules imposed upon them. Together, they cause an uproar with their antics: protesting against early bedtimes and plastic meals. As the elderly friends become more daring, their activities escalate and they come up with a cunning plan to break out of the care home and land themselves in a far more attractive Stockholm establishment. With the aid of their Zimmer frames, they resolve to stand up for old aged pensioners everywhere – Robin Hood style. And that’s when the adventure really takes off.

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME: Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held on February 21st, 2019 starting at 5:30pm. Together we will read a great story, do a fun craft and eat a tasty snack! Parents are asked to come with their children. Our story for Sleepy Time Story Time will be “Henry Holton takes the ice” by Sandra Bradley. This is a free program that promotes reading and literacy. Come on out to the library and enjoy the fun!

MUSIC NIGHT- The Wawa Public Library will be hosting another Music Night on Wednesday February 20thstarting at 6:00pm. We welcome a Song Circle featuring the Charbonneaus and the Rodgers! It is going to be an awesome night and you don’t want to miss it! Make sure you save the date on your calendar!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY WINTER CARNIVAL 2019 BUGS- The theme for the Wawa Winter Carnival this year is BUGS. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and pick up a BUG BOOKLET for your child, complete the activities in the booklet, bring it back to the library and get your child’s name in for a prize. There will be two prizes; one for children ages 0-7 and the other for children ages 8 +. This is a great way to learn about bugs.

On Saturday February the 16th, the library will have Hot Chocolate and a treat available for people who are participating in Wawa Winter Carnival activities. Come on in and enjoy a nice cup of hot chocolate!

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.