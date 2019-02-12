Do you know…

Andy Stevens has a puzzle and is hoping that a curling fan in Wawa may be able to answer his questions, and fill in some missing data. He explains that the Legion has on display a trophy know as the “Branch 429 President’s Trophy Annual Bonspiel”.

He borrowed the trophy and copied down the names of the winning teams over a period of years. He is hoping that someone might know the missing information.

If you do, please use the comment form below and the information will be shared with Andy.

Year Skip Vice Second Lead Note 1954 Ken Thompson R.Mills R.Fisher R.Berdusco 1955 Des Stewart B.Wilson M.Bain B.Rosenplot 1956 M.Laing A.Pratt P.Giddens J.Schneider 1957 J.W.Coutu J.Myers A.A.Docherty C.J.Docherty 1958 W.Amos H.West W.Cybulski J.Forsythe 1959 M.Laing A.Pratt D.Giddens J.Schneider 1960 W.Amos W.Cybulski H.West B.Turner 1961 M.Laing A.Pratt D.Giddens T.Oliver 1962 White River 1963 T.Lawson H.Bell R.Giddens B.Jaca 1964 D.Stewart T.Hicks N.Roussain A.Fournier 1965 B.Amos R.White W.Cybulski H.McCallough 1966 B.Coleman A.McLeish K.Thompson H.West 1967 B.Amos R.White E.Pigeau R.Thompson 1968 G.Crawley M.Worley H.Ferguson G.Axelson 1969 J.Jannison L.McLuskie B.McMillan O.Prentice Soo 1970 G.Keating H.McCluskie B.Bond S.Desaulnier 1971 Shield Missing 1972 T.Lawson E.Peterson R.Strand H.McKeen 1973 G.Cawley M.Worley G.Axleson H.Ferguson 1974 G.Keating H.McCluskie B.Bond S.Desaulnier 1975 J.Jannison F.Card J.Baker B.Bowman Soo 1976 J.Jannison F.Card J.Baker B.Bowman Soo 1977 R.T.Lawson L.V.Calkins K.Peterson R.Strand 1978 B.MacMillan V.Harris B.Springgay B.Watson 1979 J.Jannison J.Blake R.James J.MvNicol Soo 1980 Ray Carthill Hart Gordon Bob Collins Gord Carlson Soo 1981 Dick Erechook Nester Erechook Ray Baronette Mark Simpson 1982 Dick Erechook Nester Erechook Ray Baronette Mark Simpson 1983 B.Erechook Larry Schneider B.Roberts Jr. B.Burry 1984 Bernie Erechook Bruce Burry Allen Gerrior Bill Roberts Jr. 1985 Dick Erechook John Konnigen Ray Baronette Bill McGie 1986 Bernie Erechook Bruce Burry Larry Schneider Bill Roberts Jr. 1987 No Record 1988 No Record 1989 No Record 1990 P.Gerrior P.Russ J.Russ Art Hicks 1991 No Bonspiel 1992 Alain Morin Greg Mills Earl Mills Brad Chitty 1993 Frank McRae Reg Spencer Don Fletcher Shayne Wardrop Legion/Union

Appreciate the feedback.