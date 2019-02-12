Do you know…

Andy Stevens has a puzzle and is hoping that a curling fan in Wawa may be able to answer his questions, and fill in some missing data. He explains that the Legion has on display a trophy know as the “Branch 429 President’s Trophy Annual Bonspiel”.
He borrowed the trophy and copied down the names of the winning teams over a period of years. He is hoping that someone might know the missing information.
|Year
|Skip
|Vice
|Second
|Lead
|Note
|1954
|Ken Thompson
|R.Mills
|R.Fisher
|R.Berdusco
|1955
|Des Stewart
|B.Wilson
|M.Bain
|B.Rosenplot
|1956
|M.Laing
|A.Pratt
|P.Giddens
|J.Schneider
|1957
|J.W.Coutu
|J.Myers
|A.A.Docherty
|C.J.Docherty
|1958
|W.Amos
|H.West
|W.Cybulski
|J.Forsythe
|1959
|M.Laing
|A.Pratt
|D.Giddens
|J.Schneider
|1960
|W.Amos
|W.Cybulski
|H.West
|B.Turner
|1961
|M.Laing
|A.Pratt
|D.Giddens
|T.Oliver
|1962
|White River
|1963
|T.Lawson
|H.Bell
|R.Giddens
|B.Jaca
|1964
|D.Stewart
|T.Hicks
|N.Roussain
|A.Fournier
|1965
|B.Amos
|R.White
|W.Cybulski
|H.McCallough
|1966
|B.Coleman
|A.McLeish
|K.Thompson
|H.West
|1967
|B.Amos
|R.White
|E.Pigeau
|R.Thompson
|1968
|G.Crawley
|M.Worley
|H.Ferguson
|G.Axelson
|1969
|J.Jannison
|L.McLuskie
|B.McMillan
|O.Prentice
|Soo
|1970
|G.Keating
|H.McCluskie
|B.Bond
|S.Desaulnier
|1971
|Shield Missing
|1972
|T.Lawson
|E.Peterson
|R.Strand
|H.McKeen
|1973
|G.Cawley
|M.Worley
|G.Axleson
|H.Ferguson
|1974
|G.Keating
|H.McCluskie
|B.Bond
|S.Desaulnier
|1975
|J.Jannison
|F.Card
|J.Baker
|B.Bowman
|Soo
|1976
|J.Jannison
|F.Card
|J.Baker
|B.Bowman
|Soo
|1977
|R.T.Lawson
|L.V.Calkins
|K.Peterson
|R.Strand
|1978
|B.MacMillan
|V.Harris
|B.Springgay
|B.Watson
|1979
|J.Jannison
|J.Blake
|R.James
|J.MvNicol
|Soo
|1980
|Ray Carthill
|Hart Gordon
|Bob Collins
|Gord Carlson
|Soo
|1981
|Dick Erechook
|Nester Erechook
|Ray Baronette
|Mark Simpson
|1982
|Dick Erechook
|Nester Erechook
|Ray Baronette
|Mark Simpson
|1983
|B.Erechook
|Larry Schneider
|B.Roberts Jr.
|B.Burry
|1984
|Bernie Erechook
|Bruce Burry
|Allen Gerrior
|Bill Roberts Jr.
|1985
|Dick Erechook
|John Konnigen
|Ray Baronette
|Bill McGie
|1986
|Bernie Erechook
|Bruce Burry
|Larry Schneider
|Bill Roberts Jr.
|1987
|No Record
|1988
|No Record
|1989
|No Record
|1990
|P.Gerrior
|P.Russ
|J.Russ
|Art Hicks
|1991
|No Bonspiel
|1992
|Alain Morin
|Greg Mills
|Earl Mills
|Brad Chitty
|1993
|Frank McRae
|Reg Spencer
|Don Fletcher
|Shayne Wardrop
|Legion/Union
