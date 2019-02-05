SE OPP Wawa – SSM Woman Charged with Impaired

On February 3, 2019, at approximately 2:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver in Wawa, Ontario.

Officers located the vehicle on Superior Avenue in Wawa, Ontario, and performed a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, the odour of alcohol was detected emanating from her breath.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

Meghan BOISSONEAU, a 22-year-old female from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC.

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on March 4, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.