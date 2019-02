Feb 4, 2019 @ 16:37

MMCC has been closed as of 5 p.m.

Advance Skate

Feb 4, 2019 @ 15:19

Band Offices at Michipicoten First Nation

NCU Branch Annual General Meeting

Ancestry Workshop at Senior’s Club

Men’s Curling (rescheduled to Wednesday night)

Walking Program at MHS

Wawa-news would advise against any travel at this time.