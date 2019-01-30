Happenings At First United Church – January 30

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

THRIFT SHOP

Thurs. Jan. 31 5 – 9

Fri. Feb. 01 1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30

Sat. Feb. 02 9 – 4

Mon. Feb. 04 9 – 4 & 6 – 8

BAG DAY Monday ALL Day & Evening

Mon. Feb. 04 U.C.W. – 7 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 07 Worship Committee – 2 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 09 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Please Note :- The ANNUAL MEETING has been postponed until March

God calls us blessed and so we are blessed. Thanks be to God.