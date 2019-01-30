Breaking News

Happenings At First United Church – January 30

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
THRIFT SHOP
       Thurs.     Jan.   31   5 – 9
           Fri.      Feb.   01   1 – 4 & 5:30- 8:30
          Sat.      Feb.   02   9 – 4
         Mon.     Feb.   04   9 – 4 & 6 – 8
                     BAG DAY  Monday  ALL Day & Evening
Mon.    Feb.   04   U.C.W. – 7 p.m.
Thurs. Feb.   07    Worship Committee  – 2 p.m.
Sat.      Feb.   09    Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Please Note :-    The  ANNUAL MEETING has been postponed until March
    God calls us blessed and so we are blessed.  Thanks be to God.

