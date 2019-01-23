Hwy 101 CLOSED – Tractor Trailer blocking Hwy just west of Brunswick House First Nation UPDATED 22:31

Jan 23, 2019 @ 22:31

The transport has been removed by Lamon Motors Towing, and the highway is now open.

Jan 23, 2019 @ 19:57

Highway 101 is currently closed between Brunswick House/Foleyet and the northern junction of 101/129. A tractor trailer is on it’s side between the Chapleau Municipal Airport and Brunwick First Nation blocking both lanes. The location has been confirmed with the North Bay OPP Communications Centre. There was no word on when it will reopen.

Please note that the map from Ontario511 showing the location of the incident is incorrect. Wawa-news has included it below.