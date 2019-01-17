Snow Squall Warning for Agawa – Lake Superior Provincial Park

10:54 AM EST Thursday 17 January 2019

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls will continue into the early evening.

Under the heaviest snow squall bands local snowfall accumulations of 15 cm in 12 hours are likely.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

SNOW SQUALL WATCH

FOR NORTHERN ONTARIO

ENDED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA

AT 11:13 A.M. EST THURSDAY 17 JANUARY 2019.

———————————————————————

SNOW SQUALL WATCH ENDED FOR:

SEARCHMONT – MONTREAL RIVER HARBOUR – BATCHAWANA BAY.

———————————————————————

==DISCUSSION==

LATEST ANALYSIS SUGGESTS THAT A SNOW SQUALL BAND WILL MOVE THROUGH

THE AREA THIS EVENING. LOCAL SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 5 CM ARE POSSIBLE

THIS EVENING.