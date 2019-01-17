LDHC Closes Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory Due to IT Technical Difficulties

January 17th, 2019

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) is currently experiencing technical difficulties that are affecting our IT system which began on January 16th, 2019 and are ongoing.

LDHC is open and accessible to the public. However, we will have some modifications to our service level as follows:

Diagnostic Imaging

The Diagnostic Imaging Department will be closed to Outpatients for X-ray, Ultrasound and Spirometry. If you have an ultrasound appointment booked, please contact us at 705-856-2335 to confirm the status of your appointment.

Laboratory

The Laboratory will also be closed for Outpatient Lab Tests as of January 18th, 2019. Cancer Care Patients will be accommodated.

There is no disruption to the Emergency Department Services.

We apologize for any inconvenience that the service level changes may cause. We will update the public when the Diagnostic and Laboratory Services are back to the usual hours of operation.

Patients with questions or concerns can contact the Client Representative at 705-856-2335, ext 3217.