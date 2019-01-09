Looking for a Special Way to Earn Community Hours? Help at SSM’s Special Olympics Ontario 2019 Winter Games

Sault Ste. Marie will be hosting the Special Olympics Ontario 2019 Winter Games from January 31 – February 3, 2019. To welcome and assist approximately 500 athletes and coaches, the organizing committee is still in need of volunteers to help during the games.

Basic volunteer opportunities include assisting in the set-up of stage/equipment, marshalling of the athletes, registration, medal counts, assisting with breakfasts/lunches, and assisting in all sports competitions.

Venues for the games include:

GFL Memorial Gardens (Opening Ceremonies)

John Rhodes Community Centre (Figure & Speed Skating)

Community First Curling Club (Curling)

Searchmont Resort (Alpine Skiing & Snowshoeing)

Sault Finnish Nordic Ski Club – Hiawatha (Cross Country)

Sault Community Theater Centre (Closing Ceremonies)

Water Tower Inn, Quality Inn, and Holiday Inn

To become a volunteer for the upcoming games:

Sign up at www.SSM2019Games.com/Volunteers using your email and other contact information

Complete a Criminal Record Check and a Vulnerable Sector Check only if you are over the age of 18 (free of charge)

Complete An Online Orientation

Attend the One-on-One in person training session (January 7th, or 19th, )

Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and an Appreciation Luncheon at the Legion Hall on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

A letter will be provided to students who are looking for community volunteer hours.

If interested please go to www.SSM2019Games.com/Volunteers or call the Games Office at 1-888-333-5515 extension 293.