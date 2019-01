On January 5, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the South Porcupine detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 144.

The collision involved two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) traveling in opposite directions. There were no injuries, however, the highway was closed for several hours because of a diesel spill. The Ministry of Environment (MOE) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were also called to assist.

Highway 144 has since re-opened.