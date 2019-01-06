Hwy 144 CLOSED (Between Timmins and Jct 144/560 Gogama)

Hwy 144 remains CLOSED (Between Timmins and Jct 144/560 Gogama) due to a diesel fuel spill. Sources say that a transport hit a snow plow resulting in a 2km long spill of diesel fuel on the highway making it extremely slippery. There are comments that the highway will reopen around 2 p.m.
