RALPH, Thomas Joseph (T.J)

Thomas Joseph “T.J” Ralph passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on December 31st, 2018 at the age of 80. T.J was the adoring husband of the late Tracy Hulin. Father to Joey Ralph (Brooke), Tim Ralph (Cindy) and Rachelle Clark (Jay). T.J was the son of the late Thomas Joseph (Red) and late Elizabeth Mason Ralph. He was also the son in law to Charles and Frances Hulin. Older brother to Bill Ralph (Sharon), Ed Ralph (late Karen), Jim Ralph (Pat), Judy Palmer (Brian), and Karen Levesque (late Neil). T.J. will fondly be remembered by his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family.

T.J lived in Wawa, ON for most of his life, only recently moving to a retirement home in the Sault. He was a dedicated employee at Great Lakes Power for many years and was a proud member of the Michipicoten Fire Department. T.J also played an instrumental part in bringing the sport of golf to Wawa, aiding in the making of the golf course. He was friends to many and will be remembered.

The family would like to greatly thank the Sault Area Hospital, Health Sciences North ICU in Sudbury, and Pathway’s Retirement home. A special thanks to Uncle Jim Ralph for his extra help and support to his brother over the past four years.

A Celebration of Life will take place sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michipicoten Golf Course, Michipicoten Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, or Wawa Legion Branch 429 in Wawa.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.