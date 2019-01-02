Wawa CommunityFood Bank – End of 2018 Community Thank You

Wawa Community Food Bank is indebted to many individuals, organisations and businesses in our remarkably generous town. Thank you for the donations we have been receiving from mid- November through to the end of December, 2018. All monetary contributions of any size are appreciated and each personal or non- perishable food item is valued.

Feed The Need, our annual major fundraiser, was held on Sunday, November 25 at the Community Centre. Thank you to Alex Paterson and staff for the arrangements and set up of the tables and chairs. Many thanks as well to Pastor Clinton Moody for providing the sound system and to the musicians who entertained throughout the afternoon: Anne Owen followed by the Goodtimers – Paul Bernath, Louis Dereski, Keith Killins, Jeanette Pike and Willard Smith.

Thank you as well to the Calvary Church and Wawa Baptist Church volunteers and Nancy Donald for assistance in set up, tallying, and boxing donated food items. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Smokey The Bear once again provided a supportive presence.

As every year, our business sponsors made the occasion possible. Thank you so much to John’s Valu Mart, SUBWAY, and Tim Horton’s as repeat sponsors and to the Lakeview Hotel and Macs Milk as new backers, for offering food and beverages to all participants and community members who brought donations. In addition we thank Canadian Tire, Hairstyles by Iris, Reiki and Meditation by Tina Smith, Wagging Tails Kennel, and Wawa RV Resort and Campground for the many door prizes available to all who attended. We could not hold this event without your patronage.

Our local media provided excellent promotion for Feed The Need. Sincere thanks to JJAM FM for the multiple radio publicity spots and many interviews leading up to the event, to Algoma News Review for donating a large advertisement which ran for several weeks and for publishing our articles and to wawa-news.com for publishing our articles. We also recognise Northern Lights Ford for sponsoring the on air live radio coverage with Daniel Walker of JJAM FM at the affair.

Many individuals have supported the Community Food Bank over this November – December interval with financial donations, Valu Mart gift cards, items as varied as fresh eggs or vegetables, baking supplies, canned goods, toiletries, pet food, and warm clothing. Our appreciation goes to a long list of generous people: Fern Albert, George Allan, Mike Allemano, Gilles and Line Begin and Bert Haman, Duane and Kathy Bishop, Jackie Blanchet, Heather Campbell and Gail Roberts, Ann Chalykoff, Marny and Mike Chauvin, Joel Cooper, Doctors Mike Cotteril and Anjali Oberai, Ray Deslane, Jenn Desjarlais, Gordon Draper, Barb Fisher, James Humphries, Barb Hunter, Isabel Lawson, Tex Luoma, Dave Page, Jeanette Pike, Lina and Ron Rody, Neil Sager and Catherine – Orr Sager, Huguette Szekely, Wendy Todesco and Katey Wright.

Matthieu Corriveau, a grade 6 student in the class of Madame Trudel at Ecole Saint Joseph initiated a non- perishable food drive as his personal class project; his effort involved the entire school and resulted in the delivery of two very large boxes to the food bank site. Thank you for your outreach to those in need.

We also recognise the anonymous donors who contributed to the designated cart at Valu Mart or left items in the donation bin inside the main doors of 96 Broadway Ave.

Businesses and organisations have also supported our efforts. Our gratitude is extended to the Best Start Hub for the collection of canned goods during the Children’s Christmas Party, Brookfield Renewables represented by Bruce Welbourne, the Bristol Hotel and Ben Smedts, CUPE Local 15287 Sault Ste. Marie, Gilmartin Funeral Home, Hawk Air, Hydro One Crew – Wawa TS represented by Myles Koehler, Michipicoten First Nation, Provost Contracting, Saint Joseph French Immersion School for Fresh From The Farm vegetables, Saint Paul’s Anglican Church and Wagging Tails Kennel.

To any contributor whom we may have missed in this long thank you list, we sincerely apologise.

The town of Wawa has again demonstrated its concern for the less fortunate among us. Pleas e accept our appreciation for helping the Food Bank achieve its goal of providing a supplement for people facing food insecurity in our community.