Thursday Morning News – December 27

Weather – Today will be cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Tonight – snow at times heavy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 9 in the evening.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect.

Roads:

Hwy 17 from Sault Ste. Marie to southwest of White River is bare and dry (5:27 a.m.)

Hwy 519 to Dubreuilville is bare and dry (5:27 a.m.)

Hwy 101 from Hwy 651 to Wawa is Bare and wet road – Bare and dry road (5:25 a.m.)

Hwy 651 is snow packed (5:27 a.m.)

Hwy 547 to Hawk Junction is bare and wet road – bare and dry road (5:27 a.m.)

Hwy 631 from White River to Hwy 11 is bare and wet road Bare and dry road (5:26 a.m.)

News Tidbits – Today is the John Haight Memorial Hockey Tournament. Go out and enjoy watching a game! If you are travelling, watch the weather and check the road conditions.