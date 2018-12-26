UPDATE- Problems with Ice Resurfacer Cancels Ice at MMCC

Dec 26, 2018 @ 10:33

ICE UPDATE: The Olympia Ice Resurfacer is back up and running this morning – Just in time for the John Haight Memorial tomorrow! A big thank you to Dan Peters, our awesome mechanic who took time out of his holiday to get us going again. Our normal ice schedule will resume the 28th after the tournament. Thanks everyone for your patience and understanding, and happy holidays from everyone here at the MMCC.

Dec 22, 2018 @ 07:07

Staff at the MMCC have had an issue with the auger system on the Ice Resurfacer. Alex Patterson explained that one of the electric motors that run the augers is broken”. Unfortunately MMCC staff aren’t able to repair it in-house and have the motor “rush ordered”. It is anticipated that it should arrive Monday, but until then the unit cannot be used for a proper flood.

MMCC Staff have tried our old Olympia resurfacer. however, it is still producing higher than normal levels of CO when used inside and presents a danger to the public.

As a result of this, all ice at the MMCC has been cancelled, as of 4 p.m. Friday, December 21st. The Tim Horton’s Free Skate will be rescheduled to later this holiday season.

An update is expected on Monday when the replacement motor arrives and is installed. MMCC Staff apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause to anyone’s holiday plans.