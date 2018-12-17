Monday Morning News – December 17

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 23 overnight.

News Tidbits – With the recall of the Ontario Legislature, Mike Mantha’s Constituency Clinics have been postponed.

Congratulations to Michipicoten High School’s robotics team who won the Judges Award and Energy Award in the VEX Robotics Competition in Sault Ste. Marie this past weekend.