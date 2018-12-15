Tuesday Night Bowling – December 11

Stats for December 11th Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling League:
Team Standings: Tied for first place is Incredi-Bowls and Black Thunder with 24 points
Bowler of the week: Nick Veldt with 79 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: Mafia 3821
High Single: Incredi-bowls 1338
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Jake Casavant 733
Men’s Single Flat: Jake Casavant 301
Ladies Series Flat: Rachelle Godin 543
Ladies Single Flat: Lisa Miller 263
Men’s High Average: Jake Casavant 221
Ladies High Average: Taylor Lewis 169