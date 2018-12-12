Wednesday Morning News – December 12

Weather- Today will be mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Cloudy with 60 percent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.