Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 12

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs. Dec. 13 Worship Committee 2 p.m.
Sat. Dec 15 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m. in the Family Room
Sun. Dec. 16 3rd Sunday in Advent.
The Candle of Joy will be lit on the Advent Wreath
– Official Board Meeting following Morning Worship
Mon. Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Family Service – 7:30 p.m.
The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of
the Church during the Advent season.
If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event
the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. 705 – 856-2861.
O God, come travel with us through Advent. Give us the courage to spread JOY in the world.