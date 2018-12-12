Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 12

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Thurs. Dec. 13 Worship Committee 2 p.m.

Sat. Dec 15 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m. in the Family Room

Sun. Dec. 16 3rd Sunday in Advent.

The Candle of Joy will be lit on the Advent Wreath

– Official Board Meeting following Morning Worship

Mon. Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Family Service – 7:30 p.m.

The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of

the Church during the Advent season.

If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event

the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. 705 – 856-2861.

O God, come travel with us through Advent. Give us the courage to spread JOY in the world.