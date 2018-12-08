Saturday Morning News – December 8

Weather – A few flurries ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight is expected to be mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 14 overnight.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget that our Emergency Services will be at The Bargain Shop fro 11 to 1. They are helping to collect donations, with the aim to fill a cruiser. Drop by with your donation and have a free hot chocolate courtesy of Tim Hortons.