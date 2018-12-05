Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 5

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

A special THANK YOU to everyone who helped in so many ways at the Bazaar & Luncheon held last Saturday.

Sun. Dec. 09 2nd Sunday in Advent

The Candle of Peace will be lit on the Advent Wreath.

Tues. Dec. 11 U.C.W. Christmas Meeting at LDHC – 6:15 p.m.

ALL ARE WELCOME

Thurs. Dec. 13 Worship Committee 2 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 16 Official Board Meeting

Mon. Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Family Service – 7:30 p.m.

The Christmas Star of Lights is again lighting up the front of the Church

during the Advent season.

If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event

the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. 705-856-2861.

O God, come travel with us through Advent . Give us courage to spread Peace in the world.