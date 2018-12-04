Tuesday Morning News – December 4

Weather – Today will be mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight, flurries are expected. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 11.

News Tidbits – Algoma Steel Inc. announced on Friday that is has successfully completed the purchase of all the assets of Essar Steel Algoma Inc. and is no longer under creditor protection. It had been under creditor protection for the last three years. Planned is a 300-million dollar upgrades that will allow the company to make more types of steel. Algoma Steel Inc. is the only plate manufacturer in Canada.