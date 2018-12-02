SE OPP Wawa – Traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver leads to 7-day Suspension

On November 29, 2018, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver.

Police located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop on Algoma Avenue in Wawa, Ontario. As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued a seven-day roadside driver’s licence suspension.

This incident is a good reminder that we are all responsible for safe roadways. The OPP is committed to public safety and encourages members of the public to report unsafe or impaired drivers.

“We want to make sure that the public exercises due diligence while travelling the roads this holiday season. Due to increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic over the coming weeks, it is imperative that drivers pay extra attention to their surroundings. Motorists need to be attentive in poorly lit areas and be cognizant of their speed at all times. This time of year also brings about many social gatherings. If your celebration includes alcohol or cannabis, be sure to make alternate arrangements to get home. If we all do our part, we can ensure the safety of our family and friends during the holiday season.” said Acting Staff Sergeant Richard Bordin, Superior East Detachment Commander.

If you suspect that a person is driving or about to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs, you should call 9-1-1 to report them to police.