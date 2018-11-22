Thursday Morning News – November 22

Weather – it is bitterly cold out there. There are reports of -25 in Dubreuilville, -21 in White River, and -28 in Hornepayne.

Today – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning early this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to minus 2 by morning. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 9 overnight. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 9 overnight.

News Tidbits – The M.S. Norgoma is still looking for a home. The recent plans to berth it behind the Bushplane Museum were dashed when the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority discovered that its Licence of Occupation Permit with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would not permit it.