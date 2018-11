Nov 18, 2018 @ 09:35

Highway 17 is now open. Both vehicles have been removed.

Nov 18, 2018 @ 07:45

Highway 17 is now open to one lane. The collision site is in a corner, watch for traffic control.

The roads are slushy, snowy, snow packed and slippery. Drive with care.

Nov 18, 2018 @ 07:23

Highway 17 about 11 kilometres south of Wawa (Crozier Lake). There has been a vehicle collision.