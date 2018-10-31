Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 31

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-292

Sat. Nov. 03 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 04 Coffee & Muffins before Morning Worship

Sun. Nov. 04 Official Board Meeting

Sun. Nov. 04 Bible Readings

Ruth 1: 1-18 Ruth chooses to go with Naomi

Psalm 146 VU pg. 868 I’ll praise my maker while I have breath

Hebrews 9: 11-14 Christ, the high priest of good things

Mark 12: 38 – 44 The widow offers two small coins

Reader: Audrey Dereski

Mon. Nov. 05 U.C.W. 7 p.m. Planning for the Christmas Luncheon & Bazaar

.

Sun. Nov. 11 Remembrance Day – The Congregation of First United will be attending Morning Worship at M.H.S.

We glory in Jesus, the miracle of New Life.