Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 31

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-292
Sat.   Nov. 03    Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun.   Nov.  04    Coffee & Muffins before Morning Worship
Sun.  Nov.  04     Official Board Meeting
  Sun.  Nov. 04   Bible Readings
                              Ruth 1: 1-18                      Ruth chooses to go with Naomi
                              Psalm 146 VU pg. 868   I’ll praise my maker while I have breath
                              Hebrews 9: 11-14            Christ, the high priest of good things
                              Mark 12: 38 – 44              The widow offers two small coins
                              Reader:   Audrey Dereski
Mon. Nov. 05        U.C.W.  7 p.m.  Planning for the Christmas Luncheon & Bazaar
                                                                                                      .
Sun.    Nov.  11       Remembrance Day –  The Congregation of First United will be attending Morning Worship at M.H.S.
We glory in Jesus, the miracle of New Life.

