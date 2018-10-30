SE OPP Investigate single vehicle rollover

On Tuesday October 30, 2018 at approximately 6:20 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a single motor vehicle rollover located on Highway 17 approximately 27 km North of Wawa Ontario.

At the scene preliminary investigation revealed that a lone male driver had lost control of his motor vehicle causing it to rollover.

The Wawa Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene assisting.

The male driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Highway 17 is open to traffic in both direction.