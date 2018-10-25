Investigation reopened into 1972 death of Audrey Anderson

In the early morning hours of October 11, 1972, the deceased body of Audrey ANDERSON, 19-years-old, of Sioux Lookout, was located on the south shoulder of Drayton Road east of Highway 72.

At the time, the incident was investigated as a motor vehicle collision. Ontario Chief Coroner, Doctor Dirk HUYER and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Inspector Gilles DEPRATTO provided an update on this case at the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the OPP on Tuesday October 23, 2018 at 1 p.m.

On October 11, 1972 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Audrey ANDERSON left Lee’s Café on Front Street in Sioux Lookout in a pickup truck in the company of two male persons.

Police believe that the two male parties involved may have told friends, family or acquaintances additional information that may be crucial to determining what really occurred. If you have information in regards to this incident or Audrey’s death, we ask that you contact Detective Constable Amanda MAURE on the OPP’s tip line at 1-807-738-5296. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).