Time to Vote!

If you have not voted yet, today is your last day to make your choice for Council. You may vote by phone, online, or at a station at the MMCC from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates for Wawa Municipal Council are:
- Bill Chiasson (Current Councillor)
- Sandra Weitzel (Current Councillor)
- Pat Tait (Current Councillor)
- James Brown
- Cathy Cannon
- Micheline Hatfield
- Robert Reece
Tonight at 7:45 p.m., Council Chambers will be open for interested residents to come and hear the election results first hand.