Time to Vote!

If you have not voted yet, today is your last day to make your choice for Council. You may vote by phone, online, or at a station at the MMCC from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates for Wawa Municipal Council are:

Bill Chiasson (Current Councillor)

Sandra Weitzel (Current Councillor)

Pat Tait (Current Councillor)

James Brown

Cathy Cannon

Micheline Hatfield

Robert Reece

Tonight at 7:45 p.m., Council Chambers will be open for interested residents to come and hear the election results first hand.