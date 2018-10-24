Premier Doug Ford on the 2018 Municipal Elections

Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on the municipal elections that took place across Ontario yesterday:

“Yesterday, people across Ontario exercised one of our fundamental and important rights by voting in their local municipal elections.

Campaigns connect us to our neighbourhoods and communities, and deepen our understanding of the people we share them with. I commend everyone who put themselves forward as a candidate in these elections. I also congratulate all those successful candidates who now have the great responsibility of representing their constituents and working to improve their local communities.

Win or lose, I hope that every candidate has come away from their campaign with a sense of fulfilment, a better understanding of the issues that matter, and a clearer vision of how to make government work in the best interest of the people.

I would also like to thank everyone who cast a vote in their local election. All Ontarians deserve accountability and trust in their government, and efficiency in how government business is conducted. Casting a ballot is an important democratic step to ensure governments work harder and smarter to make life better for everyone. No matter who you are or what you believe, you deserve a say in how your community or city is run.

We are lucky to live in Ontario, and fortunate to have great people — candidates and voters alike — dedicated to making sure our province will thrive for generations to come.”